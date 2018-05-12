Interview with Hulk Hogan who talks Boys & Girls Clubs, nWo, Ronda Rousey, WWE

Hulk Hogan was recently inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame in San Diego.
The 12-time world champion Hogan, who grew up in Florida and lives in the state, joined a standout list of inductees in the Class of 2018.
They are: Emmy-award winning journalist Ed Arnold; Department of Defense, senior program analyst for community and family policy, Candace Bird, Ph. D; Orlando Magic executive Becky Bonner; two-time NBA champion Matt Bonner; NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis; multiplatinum recording artist Jason Derulo; U.S. Army Lieutenant General Leslie C. Smith; and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White.
The ceremony was hosted by Emmy and Tony-award winning actor and Ccub alum Courtney B. Vance and honored alumni who participated in their Boys & Girls Club as youth and grew up to make major contributions in their professions, from sports to entertainment to the military and more.
Here is what the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote about Hulk Hogan.
"Terry Bollea would ride his bike five miles every day to attend the Interbay Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, where he loved to play baseball. He remembers touring the Club with his mom and dad, and being immediately impressed by its library and swimming pool. When he learned to swim and dive from the Club's 10-foot diving board, Terry knew he could achieve anything in life. Terry, of course, became Hulk Hogan. , a 12-time World Champion and key figure in WWE's rise from regional attraction to worldwide entertainment powerhouse. The Hulkster's undeniable charisma set the standard for future WWE Superstars. The larger-than-life icon went on to star in movies, television shows and his own animated series, and he became an idol to a vast legion of fans known as 'Hulkamaniacs.'"
A WWE Hall of Famer, too, Hogan participated in an interview with me before the ceremony via email and Boys & Girls Clubs of America rep Ashley Keyes.
Hogan discussed the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame honor and his experience with the Boys & Girls Clubs.
"To be inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America is really overwhelming because I started at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tampa, Florida," he said, "and to see all the people that I'm being inducted with -- the pro athletes, the award winners, just all the greatness that is here -- it's kind of like humbling..."
The Hulkster added: "I'm having a chance now to work with the boys and girls at the club to help them make the right decisions, say the right words, think things through, and once they make their decisions, be accountable and live by the consequences that come down from their good or bad decisions.
"Hopefully, we're influencing them to think the right way, make the right choices for their life to move forward in a positive way, because I've learned you can take a bunch of great steps forward and make one little mistake, it will set you back. If I can help the kids avoid any of mistakes I've made, it will be really great to see these kids listen and progress ahead..."
He addresses an nWo reunion and what it would mean to have the nWo inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
"Now, you're talking," he said. "The nWo -- Hogan, Hall and Nash -- kind of like changed wrestling and kind of like made a pivot, where everybody used to cheer for the good guys, and we kind of made it cool to cheer for the bad guys. So, the way we changed wrestling's history and the course of the train of thought that the fans have now, I think is attributed a lot to the nWo's reign of terror. I think the nWo -- definitely the three original founding members -- deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame."
He talks WWE, some of his current business ventures and giving back.
About returning to WWE, Hogan said: "Well, never say never. That would be a dream come true for me to go back home. I started many, many years ago in 1977, 78 for Vince McMahon Sr., and I've been back-n-forth several times. So I'd like to go back one last time and stay there and never leave home again..."
He closes the interview with thoughts on Rowdy Ronda Rousey's connection with Rowdy Roddy Piper.
"I think it was a really, really cool situation that Ronda went to Piper first, out of respect, and asked Roddy, if she could use his name," Hogan said. "Piper was grateful that she was asking, and he was just overwhelmed that she would want to represent it on that level..."
Hogan noted a bond between he, Rousey and Piper with Judo Gene LeBell.
WWE is very supportive of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. In 2016 in Miami, WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs of America joined forces to launch a national program via WWE's Be a STAR anti-bullying program.
Social Media for Boys & Girls Clubs of America
My Pro Wrestling on the Web and Social Media
Web: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting//
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
https://www.youtube.com/user/jvarsallone/featured
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments