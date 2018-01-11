Talk to Mick Foley, meet Steiner Bros, see a T-Rex wrestle

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Lucha Underground start Pentagon Dark and tag team legends The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott) will be at Paradise City Comic Con at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
The event is Jan. 12-14. They will be signing autographs, posing for photos and talking shop.
Pentagon Dark, Rick Steiner and Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner will be there all three days. Foley will be there Jan. 12-13.
Michael Kingston, creator of “Headlocked,” the comic book series, will have a booth, too.
Also, Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling returns to the MACC for Paradise City Comic Con.
FSCW, featuring pro wrestling matches with trained pro wrestlers in cosplay, will conduct one wrestling show per day as well as some panel discussions.
Past shows included Skeletor, Evillynn, Mr. Satan with Jimmy Firecracker, Deadpool, Bane, Jinx, The Mario Brothers, Yoko Littner, Roadhog, Junk Rat, Vixen, The Shocker, Batroc The Leaper, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Mileena, Dovahkiin, Sabretooth, T-Rex with John Hammond, Team Rocket and more.
Big matches are the FSCW title match between Mr. Satan (Edward Main Man Malken) and Skeletor (Alex Chamberlain) with Evil-Lyn (Su Yung) and a Tag Team Turmoil Championship Match featuring Team Rocket (Dynamite DiDi and Kelevra), Junkrat and Roadhog (Aron Agony and Zane Riley), Deadpool and Jinx (Jake Manning and Leva Bates), Shocker and Batroc (Milo Beasley and John Beaver), the Gotham Goons (Gentleman Jim Sherbert and TC Read), and a mystery tag team.
Other indie wrestlers involved include Clara Sinclare, Jason Cade, the debuting Leon Scott as Beast-Man (He-Man), Lea Nox as Yang Xiao Long (RWBY) and Milo Beasley taking over duties as Shocker.
Your commissioner is Dan Parella as Zapp Brannigan from Futurama. Your ring announcer The Voice Heather Kid Cadet Reicher as April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Calling the action are Elgin David as Jimmy Firecracker from Dragon Ball Z and Dave Garreau as Red Green from the Red Green Show/Canadian Public Broadcasting.
