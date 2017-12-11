Interview with WWE alum Cameron about MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

Ariane Andrew, former WWE Superstar Cameron, is a contestant on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, hosted by WWE Superstar and MTV alum The Miz on Tuesdays at 10 ET/ 9 CT on MTV.
The eight-episode event, which premiered Tuesday, Nov. 21, features 10 of the fiercest champions from past seasons of the long-running series going against 10 celebrity athletes and entertainers in challenge-style competitions. Winners face-off for a chance to take a share of the $150,000 cash prize to donate to their favorite charities.
Ariane discusses “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars” on MTV, her charity, her background, The Miz, Maryse and more.
Ariane describes herself as a Jill of all trades and The Miz as a Jack of all trades.
Ariane, 30, a college graduate, talks about acting, what she learned from WWE and “Total Divas” and more.
Ariane, who debuted on the main roster in January 2012 as one of the Funkadactyls (a dancer alongside Naomi for the Funkasaurus Brodus Clay), notes her WWE highlights
Ariane, an inspiring woman, discusses her favorite times in WWE; being an untrained dancer but pulling it off in WWE; learning dance moves from Naomi; whether Brodus Clay or Tensai is the better dancer; giving her all in WWE; and her social media.
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars is Tuesdays at 10 ET/ 9 CT on MTV.
