Daily DDT: WWE Nikki Bella on ABC ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Bella of The Ball.
WWE Superstar Nikki Bella is one of the contestants on the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars,” which premieres Season 25 on Monday, Sept. 18.
She is the third WWE Superstar to vie for the Mirror Ball, joining Stacy Keibler and Chirs Jericho. They aren’t the only ones with pro wrestling ties, who have competed in the weekly dance showdown.
To find out who else and more, click the link below from the Daily DDT blog at the FanSided website:
https://dailyddt.com/2017/09/16/wwes-bella-ball-abcs-dancing-stars/
The premiere for the 25th version of “Dancing with the Stars” is Monday, Sept. 18 from 8-10 p.m. live on ABC.
Comments