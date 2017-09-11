Interview with WWE Bray Wyatt at 2K event

When it comes to throwbacks -- the days of true characters in pro wrestling -- Bray Wyatt is among those who have kept the spirit of over-the-top personas alive.
After more than five years, the “Eater of Words” has truly immersed himself with a mix of almost poetic verbiage and paranormal elements. Wyatt’s presentation resonated with fans, also known as the “Fireflies,” to the extent where his entrance has the atmosphere of a rock concert.
During the “WWE 2K18” kickoff for SummerSlam Weekend, Wyatt shed some light on the importance of keeping viewers invested. Growing up the son of WWE alum Mike Rotunda, grandson of legend Blackjack Mulligan and with uncles like WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, he found out firsthand the importance of evolving.
“I think the thing about keeping your character fresh is when you change as an individual you have to flow with it,” he said.
“There are times where fans don’t understand that change is inevitable or that changes are done too fast. They say, ‘We like the way you used to be.’ Or they say, ‘We liked what you did then.’ You can’t stay the same. As you mature as an adult, you find out you have to keep changing in this business. It’s something The Undertaker laid on me.”
The Phenom has been a big influence and inspiration for Wyatt. He faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 in a surefire highlight for the 30-year-old Florida boy. Outside the ring, Wyatt draws inspiration from some unique sources.
“There is this show about a cult with the Monopoly masks. I’ve been studying it,” he said. “Then there is Robert De Niro, ‘Red State.’ There are so many things I’ve taken from over the years. All over the place. You find inspiration everywhere. The best inspiration is the people you grew up with. Nobody else knows about you than when you were just regular, everyday people. That’s where most of it comes from.”
