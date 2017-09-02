Interview with WWE Kurt Angle at 2K event during SummerSlam Week

Kurt Angle was all smiles when he walked the red carpet with his supportive wife, Giovanna, at the “WWE 2K18” Kickoff event in New York City during SummerSlam Week.
The former multi-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist returns to the ring in video game form through two playable characters representing key milestones in his career. This includes his WWE “American Hero” and ECW “Wrestling Machine” personas. The playable characters will be available as bonus content for those who pre-order the game at participating retailers.
The Olympic gold medalist and former multi-time world champion is happy to be associated with the company again after a more than 10-year absence.
“I knew I wanted to finish my career in WWE,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to happen. Then I got the call this year in January, I knew it was going to be possible. It has been a lot of fun being back, doing the Hall of Fame. I’ve been able to play an ambassador role for a couple of months. Then they gave me the general manager spot. I’ve talked to Vince [McMahon] about wrestling in the possible future. Once he clears it and off to a physical, I’ll be ready to go. Right now, I’m enjoying the general manager role. I will continue to until Vince has me do something else.”
As a regular on WWE television again, Angle has been given the opportunity to interact with new and familiar faces. It’s provided him with a renewed appreciation for the performers in the ring. The competitive atmosphere is infectious.
“I love Seth Rollins. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe,” he said. “Braun Strowman, I’m really proud at how he has come so far. He is really getting the attention of the fans, and it turns out he is this big babyface. I love all the talent there. Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, too. Cesaro and Sheamus, I love them as a tag team. There are a lot of talent right now. Probably now more than ever before.”
Angle is the general manger of WWE Raw (8 p.m. ET Mondays USA Network).
The driven Pittsburgh native makes no bones about wanting to lace up the boots again and test himself against the best. If and when that day comes, the 48 is ready. In the mean time, Angle has found joy working with emerging superstars like Jason Jordan, who was revealed as his onscreen son. The veteran enjoys lending a hand when it comes to taking him to the next level.
“I tell him he needs to take chances,” Angle said. “Jason can be a little shy. However, when you see him get in the ring, you realize he is not shy. When he is on camera talking, I need him to pull out more emotion. He is a great talent, and I believe someday he is going to be a world champion.”
Spoken like a true dad.
Look for “WWE 2K18” on your favorite next generation consoles on Oct. 17.
