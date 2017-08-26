Dolphins Jay Ajayi vs. WWE Samoa Joe in special challenge match

With Conor McGregor and Floyd Money Mayweather ready to put it all on the line in an MMA fighter vs. boxer boxing match, two other athletes from differing sports decided to test their mettle against each other in a special challenge grudge match.
Miami Dolphins star running back Jay Ajayi went up against WWE Superstar Samoa Joe in the UpUpDownDown Madden ’18 All-Star Video Game Challenge.
Jay-Train vs. Joey Headrocker
Ok, this way more friendly than bitter, and the betting line was OFF the board, but still bragging rights were up for grabs.
No trash talking press conferences or weigh-ins necessary.
Ajayi and Joe provided a good, fun conversation while facing each other.
And no spoiler alert.
To find out who wins, watch this video.
UpUpDownDown is WWE Superstar Xavier Woods’ and WWE’s gaming channel where Woods is known by his gamer tag Austin Creed.
Defending Their Sports Honor
Conor McGregor (MMA) vs. Floyd Mayweather (Boxing)
Big Show (Pro Wrestling) vs. Floyd Mayweather (Boxing)
Big Show (Pro Wrestling) vs. Akebono (Sumo Wrestling)
Antonio Inoki (Pro Wrestling) vs. Muhammad Ali (Boxing)
Antonio Inoki (Pro Wrestling) vs. Leon Spinks (Boxing)
Andre the Giant (Pro Wrestling) vs. Chuck Wepner (Boxing)
Matt Hardy (Pro Wrestling) vs. Evander Holyfield (Boxing)
Bart Gunn (Pro Wrestling) vs. Butterbean (Toughman)
Cowboy Luttrell (Pro Wrestling) vs. Jack Dempsey (Boxing)
Nature Boy Buddy Rogers (Pro Wrestling) vs. Jersey Joe Walcott (Boxing)
Thunderlips (Pro Wrestling) vs. Rocky Balboa (Boxing)
Samoa Joe (Pro Wrestling) vs, Jay Ajayi (NFL)
