‘We Are America’ with WWE John Cena nominated for Emmy Award

The Ad Council’s “We Are America” Love Has No Labels PSA featuring WWE Superstar John Cena has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Commercial.
The PSA, which is part of the Ad Council’s Love Has No Labels campaign, furthers the campaign message of acceptance of all communities regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age and ability.
http://www.wwe.com/article/john-cena-we-are-america-tweet
- WWE in Miami
WWE is returning to South Florida with a WWE house show (no TV) as part of its SummerSlam Heatwave Tour, featuring SmackDown superstars on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat.
See WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos, Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, The Ascension, Carmella and more. Talent subject to change.
Special VIP Packages available.
Tickets: http://www.wwe.com/wwe-live-summerslam-heatwave-tour-miami
http://www.aaarena.com/events/detail/wwe-live
#WWELive
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
