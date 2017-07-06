Orlando Mayor Dyer proclaims Impact Wrestling Day

To honor the 15-year anniversary of IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., the City of Orlando declared Wednesday, July 5, 2017 as “IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO.”
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer presented a proclamation honoring IMPACT Wrestling on Wednesday, July 5 for a future episode of IMPACT on Pop TV. IMPACT has filmed most of its weekly, two-hour TV show and pay-per-views over the past 15 years on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida, dubbed The Impact Zone.
This marked the first time Mayor Dyer attended an IMPACT Wrestling show – and he’s not just attending in a mayoral role. Mayor Dyer also served as the “Special Ring Announcer” for a six-man tag match.
After Mayor Dyer presented a proclamation to GFW/Impact Wrestling in the middle of the ring, Pulse Nightclub survivor and Orlando resident Tony Marrero entered the ring to predict how the Mayor would do. IMPACT Wrestling original Jeremy Borash hosted the segment.
Marrero, who was shot four times in the back and once in the arm during that horrific attack on Pulse Nightclub last year, was honored on Monday, July 3 in the Impact Zone along with other survivors and the victims as Impact Wrestling remembered Pulse Nightclub.
Mayor Dyer prepped before doors opened to the Impact Zone. Jeff Jarrett, the co-founder of IMPACT Wrestling and now the company’s Chief Creative Officer, longtime ring announcer David Penzer, who grew up in South Florida, and Borash went over things with the Mayor.
Mayor Dyer was a fast learner. He introduced Chris Adonis and Eli Drake first and then waited for Ethan Carter III (EC3) who needs no introduction. The Mayor continued, announcing Eddie Edwards, Marufuji and Moose. Of course, EC3 had to give the Mayor a hard time, even proclaiming during the match the he would win an election over the Mayor, after a fan brought up the idea.
Mayor Dyer did a good job. Following the match, Edwards, Marufuji and Moose posed for a photo with the Mayor in the middle of the ring, and then the referees including Robert King and Brian Stiffler.
Jarrett said in a release that IMPACT has been a “labor of love” since day one, and now to be honored by Mayor Dyer and the City of Orlando, “is one of the biggest accomplishments in IMPACT Wrestling history.”
IMPACT Wrestling presented an exciting Slammiversary 15 pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2 from The Impact Zone. The extravaganza attracted a standing room-only crowd to Orlando. IMPACT on Pop TV was then filmed July 3-6 for episodes to air over the next month or so.
IMPACT Wrestling will return to Orlando through the end of the year as its primary production home. IMPACT’s budget in Orlando, which includes lodging, local vendors, and all other aspects of production, exceeds $7.5 million annually.
- Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling concludes its TV tapings in July on Thursday, July 6.
Admission is free.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
Visit http://impactwrestling.com/
- PRO WRESTLING On The WEB
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments