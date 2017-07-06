Orlando Mayor Dyer proclaims Impact Wrestling Day

After serving as guest ring announcer for their six-man tag match, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer poses for a photo with Eddie Edwards (left), Impact Grand Champ Moose and Marufuji (right) during Impact Wrestling TV tapings for Pop TV in the Impact Zone on Wednesday, July 5 at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The Mayor proclaimed Wednesday, July 5, 2017 as “IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO.” Photo By Jim Varsallone