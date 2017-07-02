New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first U.S. event top trending

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’s inaugural U.S. event—the G1 SPECIAL IN USA—live on AXS TV on Saturday, July 1 captured the nation’s attention as evidenced by #G1USA gaining the No.1 spot on Twitter’s trending list in the U.S. during the four-hour broadcast.
Headlining the night, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his title against ROH World Champion The American Nightmare Cody.
Legendary wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett were ringside to call the action on AXS TV’s first live NJPW broadcast emanating from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.
Complete match results:
First Match – 10-Man Tag Team
- Chaos (Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Yujiro)
2nd Match – 8-Man Tag Team
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA) defeated Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titán and Volador Jr.
3rd Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
- Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page
4th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal – No Time Limit
- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Juice Robinson
5th Match – 8-Man Tag Team
- David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White and KUSHIDA defeated Billy Gunn, Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu and Yoshitatsu
6th Match – IWGP Tag Team Championship
- War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Row) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)
7th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
- Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito
8th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
- Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin
9th Match – Main Event – IWGP Heavyweight Championship
- Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Cody
AXS TV’s coverage of the G1 SPECIAL IN USA continues on Friday, July 7 with a special, four-hour presentation of night two starting at 8 p.m.ET/5 p.m. PT. The NJPW special will feature every match from night two in their entirety, headlined by the semifinals and finale of the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship tournament. The semifinal matches feature Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii.
Rounding out the night of strong style action are two more title matches: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi puts his belt on the line against Billy Gunn, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions The Young Bucks (brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) take on Ropongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Beretta).
