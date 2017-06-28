Gearing for Slammiversary XV in Orlando, Anthem acquires Global

Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. and parent company of IMPACT Wrestling, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Global Force Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Global Force Wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett, the founder of both IMPACT Wrestling and Global Force Entertainment, will join Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions as a member of its board of managers, equity owner and Chief Creative Officer.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Anthem as a partner to build the business,” Karen Jarrett said in a release. “This partnership will be complementary of our strengths and bolster our capabilities to grow the IMPACT Wrestling brand. Ed Nordholm as President and Jeff Jarrett as Chief Creative Officer make a great tag team”
Ed Nordholm, president of Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, said: “We are excited by the progress we have made with IMPACT Wrestling since acquiring the business in January. Jeff and his team have been instrumental in this success and we are pleased that we have reached an agreement on the basis of which we can combine our businesses to continue to grow. Slammiversary XV will be a fitting occasion to bring the promotions together and merge the titles under the new IMPACT combined belts. By combining our resources and talent, we can produce the best product for our global audience.”
IMPACT WRESTLING in ORLANDO
Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando in July.
Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary XV is live on pay-per-view at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 2 from Universal Studios Orlando. Then, Impact Wrestling TV tapings are July 3-6 also at Universal Studios Orlando.
See Lashley, Alberto El Patron, Cody, Rosemary, EC3, The Blue Print Matt Morgan, Cowboy James Storm, Scott Steiner, Madison Rayne, Moose, Bram, Trevor Lee, Allie, Robbie E, Jessie Godderz, LAX (including Miami’s Diamante and Konnan), Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Brandi Rhodes, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, ODB, Ava Storie and more.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
Special VIP Experience and Travel Packages, which include fan interaction, are available.
- SLAMMIVERSARY XV CARD
7:30 p.m. EST Sunday, July 2
At the Impact Zone at Universal Studios Orlando
Available on pay-per-view and FITE TV
Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship and GFW Global Championship
Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner
AAA stars El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago vs. a team from another international promotion vs. another team from another international promotion vs. Impact Wrestling tag champs Latin American Xchange (LAX) in a four-way tag for the titles
Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm in a strap match
Rosemary (Impact) vs. Sienna (GFW) to unify the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship and GFW Women's Championship
DeAngelo Williams and Moose vs. Chris Adonis and Eli Drake
Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love in a full metal mayhem match
Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Low-Ki in a best of three falls match for the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship
- SLAMMIVERSARY XV PPV
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPINGS
at Universal Studios Orlando
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
- IMPACT WRESTLING on POP
Impact Wrestling, under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment banner, is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
It is also available on GameTV in Canada and Fight Network.
