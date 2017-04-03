Wrestling ring to engagement ring: John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania

Love was in the air at WrestleMania on Sunday night.
Following their spirited mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse, John Cena and Nikki Bella showed a much softer side.
Cena dropped to a knee and proposed to Bella as the sellout crowd at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium went nuts.
“I have been waiting so long to ask you this,” Cena said, microphone in one hand, engagement ring in the other.
Bella said yes as the two embraced. Cena then slipped the ring onto her finger.
Cena and Bella, who star on the E! show ‘Total Bellas,’ were scheduled to join Al Roker and crew on the ‘Today Show’ on Monday morning.
Roker was the ring announcer for the tag team match.
Early Monday morning, Cena tweeted out thanks to his WWE “family” for allowing him to have a “WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!”
