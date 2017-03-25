Driving tips, eating nearby during WWE WrestleMania Week Orlando

Tens of thousands of fans from around the world will converge on Orlando in Orange County from March 30-April 4 for WWE WrestleMania 33 Week.
The awesome folks with the City of Orlando provided links, which should be helpful for parking and transportation and other areas of need.
This very good link http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/wwe-wrestlemania-33 includes driving directions, shuttle and transportation options, parking, when gates open, prohibited items and more.
Additional parking and transportation information are posted at these links:
http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking and
http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/event-transportation
TOLL ROADS/SUN PASS
There are plenty of toll roads in the area.
Be careful because there are some tolls that do not have toll collectors or machines to take your money.
That means you’re not paying? Hardly.
You have the option of purchasing a Sun Pass at various locations/stores. You put the Sun Pass sticker or device inside your car windshield, and you are charged the normal rate electronically on toll roads.
If you do not purchase Sun Pass, then the cameras at the toll check point automatically photograph your license plate as you drive through and then you are charged more via mail.
If you are renting a car, ask the car rental place about Sun Pass and how they handle that expense.
Some toll roads give you the option of using Sun Pass or cash at the tool booths, but read the signs, because it’s very easy to find yourself in the wrong lane, and then there’s no turning back at that point.
A good resource for this, click InfoOnSunPass
KEY ROADS
Several key road ways for you are Highway I-4, Amelia Street, Church Street, South Street, State Road 528 (Exit 72 off I-4), International Drive and Universal Boulevard.
Below are some video driving tips for those traveling the roads for WrestleMania Axxess at the Orange County Convention Center; for WWE Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver: Orlando, Raw and SmackDown Live at the Amway Center; and WrestleMania 33 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium).
Driving Highway I-4 in Orlando
Amway Center and Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl Stadium)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZiGAPICjSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoS3Nn_Cclc
WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS
WrestleMania Axxess is March 30-April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center off International Drive.
TwitterOrangeCountyConventionCenter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXDY4xgsGsY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pD_lNstKWgc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ezEHJGa6Uw
MORE WWE EVENTS
WWE Hall of Fame is Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center.
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium).
WWE Raw is Monday, April 3 at the Amway Center.
WWE SmackDown Live is Tuesday, April 4 at the Amway Center.
FOOD, BEVERAGE, HOTELS on I-DRIVE
Orange County Convention Center, home to WrestleMania Axess off International Drive (I-Drive)
International Drive, off Highway I-4, offers an assortment of food and beverage options and hotels near and around the Orange County Convention Center. Olive Garden, Ale House, TGI Friday’s, Friendly’s, Miller’s Al House, Red Lobster, IHOP, Denny’s, The Pointe Orlando (http://www.pointeorlando.com/), Avanti, Embassy Suites, Rosen Inn, Wyndham, and so much more.
The Orange County Convention Center is in the vicinity of Universal Studios. CityWalkatUniversal is next to Universal Studios.
The Orange County Convention Center is off Highway I-4. Universal Studios is on the opposite side of I-4.
NOTE: There are green and red trolleys which travel up and down and around International Drive and Universal Boulevard.
http://www.iridetrolley.com/maps.asp
Hash House A Go Go (5350 International Drive) is another food option.
http://www.hashhouseagogo.com/
FOOD, BEVERAGE OPTIONS NEAR AMWAY CENTER
There are plenty of food and beverage options inside the Amway Center and around the Amway Center within walking distance, heading into Downtown Orlando.
Here is a video with a sampling of those places in the Amway Center area off Church Street.
FYI: You can also get to Camping World Stadium, traveling on Church Street from the Amway Center, but there is not an exit off Highway I-4 for Church Street. There will be free shuttles from the Anway Center to Camping World Stadium on WrestleMania Sunday.
AROUND CAMPING WORLD STADIUM (CITRUS BOWL STADIUM)
Not much around Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl Stadium), but there is Lake Lorna Doone Park across the street, if you want to bring some subs and/or picnic or tailgate early. That park will operate as usual, and the football fields there will be used for regular parking operations as is for every major event at the stadium. Plenty of parking at the stadium, too, but spots are selling fast pre-paid. No ramps. Just wide open lots.
AMUSING THINGS TO DO
Highway I-4 can not only get you to the WWE WrestleMania Week events but also Disney World, Epcot Center, Universal Studios, CityWalkatUniversal, Animal Kingdom, the Holy Land Experience and more.
Hidden gem: Legoland
BARBECUE STYLE in ORLANDO
Cecil’s BBQ - Texas style BBQ
Bubbalou’s Bodacious Bar-B-Que
IRISH STYLE in ORLANDO
An Tobar Irish Pub - authentic Irish food
http://www.antobarorlando.com/
ITALIAN ICE/GELATI in ORLANDO
Jeremiah’s - a sweet treat
GERMAN PRETZELS and MORE
Denny Gruendner, a big NXT fan and master baker from Germany, is the owner of Euro Bake World in Winter Gardens, about 10 miles from Camping World Stadium.
Euro Bake World is part of the fabulous Plant St. Market, which includes the Crooked Can Brewing Company.
Gruendner specializes in pretzels, pastries, breads and rolls. They are authentic artisan baked goods -- homemade and handmade -- with no preservatives.
https://www.facebook.com/eurobakeworld/
OPEN 24 HOURS
Looking for food late night/early morning, Denny’s and I-Hop are open 24 hours, seven days a week.
Convenience store 7-Eleven is also on that same schedule.
That begs the question. Why do they have a lock on the door?
GOOD TRAVEL RESOURCE
American Automobile Association (AAA)
https://calstate.aaa.com/travel?zip=95252&devicecd=PC&referer=www.aaa.com
Hope that helps.
You can share this with others.
Have fun and be safe during WWE WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando and Orange County.
