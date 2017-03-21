Kevin Nash hosting PWR Shenanigans Party in Orlando

The Pro Wrestling Report is coming to Orlando with Shenanigans -- the biggest party event of the year for wrestling fans -- on Saturday, April 1 from 10 p.m. to close at The Pub at Pointe Orlando on International Drive.
This one of a kind event will feature a live DJ, dancing, drinks, food and fun and the chance to meet some of pro wrestling’s biggest stars in a private nightclub environment with prizes, raffles and all around one of a kind fun.
Scheduled to appear: Big Sexy Kevin Nash, Mean Gene Okerlund, Al Snow, James Storm, ODB, Ken Anderson, Thea “Rosita” Trinidad, Billy Gunn, MVP, Abyss, Swoggle and more than 15 other wrestling stars including some special surprise guests.
VIP Fans will have the unique opportunity to join a Red Carpet meet-n-greet with the party host Big Sexy Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow, Mean Gene Okerlund, Thea Trinidad and Katie Forbes.
Fans will also get a once in a lifetime experience to be interviewed on camera by Mean Gene Okerlund. The event will also serve as the official Bachelor Party for Al Snow, and there will be a special celebration during the event.
Shenanigans has become the party event of the year for wrestling fans and has sold out weeks in advance of the event for the last several years.
The Pub at Pointe Orlando is at 9101 International Dr, Orlando, 32819 next to Wrestlecon at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and near the Orange County Convention Center, home to WrestleMania Axxess.
Attendees must be 21-years-old or older.
Tickets for this exclusive VIP Club Party event are on sale at:
https://shenanigansorlando.eventbrite.com
About PWR Shenanigans
The Pro Wrestling Report is a global media company covering professional wrestling with TV and Radio broadcasts emanating from Milwaukee. PWR has brought the Shenanigans Party to the WrestleMania host city since 2011 in Atlanta, and Kevin Nash has hosted each of the events. The Shenanigans party is much different from other meet and greet events as guests have the chance to hang out with the stars in a nightclub environment.
