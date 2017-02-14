Contenders Clothing, WWE announce boxer brief collection

Contenders Clothing (Contenders), the men’s active lifestyle apparel company inspired by die-hard competitors but designed for the everyday man, has partnered with WWE to create a co-branded exclusive collection of WWE-inspired boxer briefs, called “WWE Contenders Collection”. Contenders is the first to create unique and exciting licensed boxer briefs in conjunction with WWE.
The WWE Contenders Collection includes adult and youth size boxer briefs that feature WWE Superstars and Legends, including WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and WWE Hall of Famers Macho Man Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The collection will be available for pre-order at Magic from Feb. 21-23 in Las Vegas.
“We’re honored to be making the first deal of this kind with WWE, one of the largest and most respected sports and entertainment brands in the world. Our brand’s ethos of strength and determination perfectly matches that of WWE; it was a natural fit and we’re looking forward to sharing this collection with potential retail partners,” said Contenders CEO, Jonathan Snyder.
The colors, taglines and symbols featured in the WWE Contenders Collection are a representation of each WWE Superstars’ unique persona. Pairs come in WWE exclusive packaging imprinted with the WWE Championship title and will contain a limited edition collector’s card, another unique attribute and industry first.
All Contenders’ collections, including WWE Contenders Collection, Creed and Rocky, feature Contenders’ celebrated RideControl technology, Jacquarded waistband, stamped tags, adjustment control, and ultra-comfortable fabrics. Adult sizes range from S to 2XL while youth sizes range from S to XL.
Dedicated to supporting heroes and fighters among us, Contenders also gives back to the community through its Everyday Contenders program. As part of this program, $1 from the sale of boxer briefs go towards supporting a particular cause, family or person in order help them in their fight to overcome odds or challenges they are facing.
ABOUT CONTENDERS
Contenders is a men’s active lifestyle licensed apparel company inspired by die-hard competitors -- guys who do whatever it takes to win -- but designed for the everyday man. Contenders’ superior style and comfort is augmented by the innovative licensing deals they’ve secured, including with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM) for Rocky and Creed and, most recently, with WWE (including People’s 2016 “Sexiest Man,” The Rock).
Representing the ultimate in comfort, the “Classics” line is composed of 95% Premium Cotton and 5% Spandex while its “Performance” line is made of an ultra-comfortable 88 /12 combination of Polyester and Spandex. All designs feature a Jacquarded waistband, the finest fabrics, stamped tags and patent-pending RideControl technology for all-day comfort. A sewn-in cut ensures everything stays front and center while special stitching creates a pouch for a perfect fit.
Contenders is currently available at www.contendersclothing.com and Amazon with Rocky Collection featured in Amazon Exclusives. They’re also sold at specialty retail including stores on the Las Vegas Strip, e-commerce sites like Title Boxing and boutiques such as TankFarm & Co. and Iron & Resin. The company is based in Las Vegas.
You can follow Contenders on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- NXT in Orlando
WWE’s NXT returns for TV tapings at University of Central Florida in Orlando at The Venue at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Venue is behind the CFE Arena.
Featured superstars include NXT champ Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT women’s champ Asuka.
For tickets click NXTUCFTickets or visit the CFE Arena box office.
- NXT in Miami
WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE. That includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.
Tickets are on sale online and at the Watsco Center box office.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
To see NXT in a city near you, check
- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
