Trios Title highlighted on ‘Lucha Underground’ on El Rey Network

Dario’s Dial of Doom selects another opponent for the Monster Matanza Cueto on this week’s episode of “Lucha Underground,” but with Dario Cueto things are never what they seem.
Cueto has more surprises in store, announcing that two luchadores will compete for the Ultimate Opportunity. As if that wasn’t enough action, the Trios Title will be defended at 8 p.m. ET/PT Wednesday, Sept. 21 on El Rey Network.
“Lucha Underground” -- El Rey Network’s exhilarating, lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett, MGM, Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures -- is delivering an all-new, 40-episode, third season.
About “Lucha Underground”
Masked heroes and villains will continue to battle it out for wrestling supremacy in the hour-long weekly series, giving fans a ringside seat to the blood-pumping, chant-starting lucha libre drama and excitement. With Dario Cueto’s fate unclear, only one thing is for sure; this new season will bring even more death defying action with a new set of luchadores ready to leave their mark on the Temple.
Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. The riveting original introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports.
Fans will have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. It provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that has come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.
The talent roster features Rey Mysterio Jr., King Cuerno, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Cage, Fenix, Johnny Mundo, Ivelisse, Dr. Wagner Jr., Joey Ryan, Son of Havoc, Jack Evans, Pentagon Dark, PJ Black, Mariposa and more.
The broadcast team is Hugo Savinovich (Spanish), Matt Striker (English) and Vampiro (English and Spanish).
“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with FactoryMade Ventures for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Skip Films and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.
“Lucha Underground” on iTunes
FactoryMade Ventures has announced that a Season Pass for the third season of the high-flying, blood-pumping original series “Lucha Underground” is now available exclusively on iTunes
www.itunes.com/LuchaUnderground for $39.99 HD. Episode 301 of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett, MGM, Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures and Kick Punch Studios will be available on iTunes on Sept. 8, the day after its premiere on El Rey Network.
Each subsequent episode will be available the day after the Wednesday night airing on El Rey Network. All 40 individual episodes will be available for $2.99 HD on iTunes.
“Lucha Underground” content currently on iTunes includes all 39 episodes of Season 1 and all 26 episodes of Season 2. Episode 224 (Ultima Lucha Dos Part 1) will be available for free until Sept. 12.
“Lucha Underground” Social Media
instagram.com/luchaunderground
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites "the new mainstream" through badass content that awakens the renegade in everyone.
El Rey's action-packed slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama, "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" which will return for a third season, the one-on-one interview program, "El Rey Network Presents: The Director's Chair" and "Lucha Underground," a freestyle wrestling series from Mark Burnett. El Rey Network's lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and TV series including genre, cult classics, action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
About Lucha Libre AAA
Lucha Libre AAA is a media and entertainment company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Hershey's, Comex and Unilever, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. Lucha Libre AAA develops 5 hours of content per week that is aired on three television channels in Mexico: Galavision and Televisa Deportes Network.
About MGM Television
MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and “The Hobbit” trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted multi-platform projects include "The Voice" (NBC); "Survivor" (CBS); "Shark Tank" (ABC); "Beyond the Tank" (ABC);"Celebrity Apprentice" (NBC); “Vikings” (HISTORY); “Teen Wolf” (MTV); “500 Questions” (ABC); "The People's Choice Awards” (CBS); America’s Greatest Makers (INTEL/Turner) and Lucha Underground (The El Rey Network). Through its finance and distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated courtroom series “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” is currently airing its third season. MGM television programming regularly airs in more than 70 countries worldwide.
For more information, visit
About FactoryMade Ventures
FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. Its ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and a joint venture with the leading Mexican wrestling league Lucha Libre AAA.
In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica and JCP, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro's film business (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Battleship) and television business (Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network with Discovery Communications), and developed retail's first integrated digital gaming and commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments