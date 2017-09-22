McElwain, Gators hoping to kick Kentucky out of ‘driver’s seat’

Florida wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, right, catches the game winning 63-yard touchdown pass in front of Tennessee defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) as time expired in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla. Florida won 26-20. One year after injuries and big plays made it tough for Tennessee to stop anyone late in the season, the Volunteers find themselves again dealing with those same issues. The stunning finish to the loss to Florida wounded the pride of a defense that already had taken plenty of lumps this season. John Raoux AP