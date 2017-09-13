FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Florida head coach Jim McElwain reacts to a dropped pass by Iowa during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP

University of Florida

Following Irma, there’s “no normal” for Florida’s football team

By Ethan Bauer

Miami Herald Writer

September 13, 2017 7:39 PM

GAINESVILLE

Jim McElwain admits it: Hurricane Irma changed the 2017 season for UF’s football team.

“I don't think you can ever say that we're going to get back to normal,” he said Wednesday, “because through this storm that hit us... there is no normal.”

The unusually subdued McElwain seemed almost disinterested in football, though he was happy to talk about this Saturday’s clash with No. 23 Tennessee in Gainesville. It was clear, however, that some of his mind was elsewhere.

He said his odd mood was due to concern for players’ families affected by Irma, some of which he said were “displaced.” For them, football isn’t a priority at the moment. For them, there really is no going back to normal.

But McElwain acknowledged that when the No. 24 Gators play the Volunteers on Saturday, it could serve as a distraction for them and for fans.

“I hope that it gives the people of the state of Florida,” he said, “just a couple hours of something to take their mind off as they recover from what they've gone through.”

For Florida’s football team, meanwhile, change could be a good thing. Especially on offense.

McElwain announced Wednesday that offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, who had been calling plays from the sideline, will call plays from the booth moving forward. That decision was made with Florida’s offense currently ranked worst in the nation in total offense and rushing.

At quarterback, things will remain the same. Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks will start his second game, and he’ll turn to the same supporting cast he had against Michigan.

Both Franks and McElwain are hoping for better results than they had against the Wolverines, who limited the Gators to 181 passing yards and 11 rushing yards.

Following Irma, McElwain admitted that will be challenging. But he was also confident in Franks and the rest of the offense to get it done.

“It's what we do,” he said. “It's in our fabric. One of the great lessons you learn in athletics and especially the game of football is sometimes you get knocked down. The measure of a true man is how he gets back up and that’s what we’re going to do.”

More Videos

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

Pause
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Aerial footage over Big Cypress Basin assess Irma's impact 2:25

Aerial footage over Big Cypress Basin assess Irma's impact

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power 1:20

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 1:08

Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:37

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated 0:56

Hurricane Irma leaves Keys trailer park devastated

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:33

Bonita Springs residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma

  • UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day

    UF coach Jim McElwain talks during his post-signing day press conference on Wed., Feb. 1, 2017.

UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day

UF coach Jim McElwain talks during his post-signing day press conference on Wed., Feb. 1, 2017.

Jordan McPherson

The Gators faced similar circumstances last season when Hurricane Matthew forced Florida to postpone its home game against LSU and face the Tigers in Death Valley instead. The Gators won that contest thanks to a 98-yard touchdown pass and a goal-line stand. They also won the game immediately after the postponement — a 40-14 drubbing of Missouri.

This year, with Franks under center, players believe a similar rebound is possible.

“He was really calm and poised,” wideout Josh Hammond said of Franks’ demeanor against Michigan. “I think that was a big thing for him, just being calm. But I think he’s excited and he’s ready to go and be able to show that he can throw the ball around a little bit.”

Even with the interruption from Irma, players said they haven’t lost any practices, with coaches opting to shift schedules around the hurricane. And now that it’s passed, their focus is Tennessee.

Even with the changes Irma brought, that remains the same.

“Everyone was worried about their families,” cornerback Duke Dawson said. “Now that that’s out of the way, we can focus on ball.”

▪ McElwain said the nine players who are suspended in relation to a misuse of school funds will remain suspended against Tennessee. He offered no timetable for their returns. But even though the group includes starting running back Jordan Scarlett and starting wideout Antonio Callaway, he insisted their absence is “no concern.”

▪ Tight end DeAndre Goolsby will be available against Tennessee after an injury against Michigan, and freshman tight end Kemore Gamble will be available for the first time this season. Linebacker Kylan Johnson is out, as is wideout James Robinson, who is having his heart examined by specialists at UF Health Shands Hospital.

▪ Gators defensive tackle Khairi Clark had never heard of “Rocky Top” — the Osborne Brothers bluegrass classic turned Tennessee Volunteers fight song — until Wednesday afternoon. His thoughts? “No thoughts at all,” he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida Gators' mascot "Albert" saves child from foul ball, gets plunked in the head

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats