Florida Gators’ run comes to end in Elite Eight as South Carolina heads to Final Four

The Florida Gators ran out of miracles on Sunday.
Two days after a buzzer-beater in overtime saved their season, they came up short at Madison Square Garden, losing to surprising South Carolina, 77-70.
With the win, the Gamecocks — a seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament — moved on to the Final Four. The Gators’ season ended because their shots stopped falling.
After going 7 for 12 on three-pointers in the first half, they were 0 for 14 on shots from beyond the arc in the second.
Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 26 points.
The Gamecocks had knocked off Marquette, Duke and Baylor before taking on Florida in Sunday’s East Regional final.
Now they’ll face Gonzaga in one of two Final Four semifinals on Saturday.
The Gators led 40-33 at the half.
But their inability to make long-range shots proved to be their undoing in the second half.
The SEC rivals split their series during the regular season, with each team winning on their home court. But the Gators couldn’t find a way to get past South Carolina, who had not so much as won a NCAA Tournament game since 1973 — until this year.
In addition to Thornwell, the Gamecocks received scoring help from P.J. Dozier with 17 points and Maik Kotsar with 12.
Justin Leon led Florida with 18 points.
