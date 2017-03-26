Florida Gators’ run comes to end in Elite Eight as South Carolina heads to Final Four

0:31 Commercial: "Rick Barry is All About Consistency" - New York Life Insurance Pause

2:03 Mayor Tómas Regalado and the State of the City Address

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

0:51 Researchers tag and release Weimar, a mature male tiger shark

1:10 Florida Panthers' Jonathan Marchessault gets first career hat trick

10:39 Exclusive video: the inmate who exposed the Darren Rainey case

1:26 Taylor Townsend gets big win

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine