Chiozza’s prayer as time expires lifts Gators by Wisconsin in OT and into Great Eight

Outside of Kentucky, who says basketball in the SEC is nothing more than an afterthought, a way to pass the winter months before spring football practice?
Try telling that to Florida and South Carolina.
Are you listening Steve Spurrier?
A trip to the Final Four will be on the line Sunday when the Gators and Gamecocks — the Ol’ Ball Coach’s old football schools — hook up on the hardwood at Madison Square Garden.
Chris Chiozza’s floating 3-pointer as time expired gave the Gators a thrilling 84-83 victory in overtime.
Wisconsin took an 83-81 lead on a pair of Nigel Hayes free throws with four seconds left. But Chiozza took the inbound pass, raced the length of the court, and launched a 3-pointer for the game-winner.
Kentucky also won on Friday, defeating UCLA to leave the SEC with three teams — most of any conference — in the final field of eight.
KeVaughn Allen was a one-man show for the Gators by scoring 35 points. No other Gator scored in double digits.
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half and allowing Wisconsin to wipe out their 10-point lead in the second, the Gators — behind Allen’s shooting — put the game away by going on a 16-7 run.
For Florida, a trip to the Final Four would be their first since 2007 when they won their second straight national title. The Gamecocks are in unknown territory, having never made it this far in the tournament.
Why, until this year, the Gamecocks hadn’t even won a tournament game since 1973, losing five straight first-round games since. Now Florida and Carolina are on three-game tournament rolls, knocking down higher-ranked opponents in the process.
Florida and South Carolina reached the Sweet 16 by taking down a pair of ACC powers in Virginia and Duke. They proved those wins were no flukes Friday.
The Gators trailed by as many as 11 points early before mounting a charge to claim a 34-32 halftime lead.
Allen, who scored 15 points in the first half, was twice fouled while attempting 3-point field goals, with both fouls coming in the final 1:18 of the opening stanza. He made all six free throws, including three with one second left.
