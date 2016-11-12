No. 22 Gators cruise to 20-7 senior day win over South Carolina

Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby dropped back on first-and-10 in the red zone and found Ahmad Fulwood alone in one-on-one coverage downfield.
UF’s makeshift offensive line, already down three starters, gave the graduate transfer quarterback enough time against South Carolina’s defense to heave a fade pass off his back foot to the left side of the end zone toward the senior wide receiver.
As the ball graciously landed in Fulwood’s hands to give the No. 22 Gators a two-touchdown advantage midway through the second quarter on Saturday, the announced crowd of 89,614 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rose to its feet in jubilation and celebrated the success of an offense that had fallen dormant for the last two weeks.
But the Gators had more to celebrate when their 20-7 win over the Gamecocks finished.
Florida’s offense clicked on all cylinders and an injury-depleted defense held its own to send the Gators’ seniors out on a high note and turn Will Muschamp’s return to The Swamp into a sour reunion.
And with the win, Florida can wrap up the SEC East for the second straight year with either a win next weekend against LSU or with a Tennessee loss.
The offense rallied around Appleby, starting in place of the injured Del Rio. The 6-4, 240-pound quarterback finished the game with 201 yards on 17-of-21 passing and a pair of touchdown passes. Appleby made the tough passes and showcased his mobility, running for 34 yards on six carries. Sophomore running back Jordan Scarlett, a former St. Thomas Aquinas standout, led Florida’s run game with a career-high 134 rushing yards on 20 carries.
And all of this came with Florida (7-2, 5-2 SEC) playing a third-string offensive lineman at center and a backup at left guard for the majority of the game.
The only thing that stopped the offense was a trio of turnovers -- two fumbles and a late first-half interception.
The defense, which was without starting linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jarrad Davis from the onset and had two more starters in Bryan Cox and Marcus Maye go down with injuries during the game, shut the Gamecocks (5-5, 3-5 SEC) down. UF contained South Carolina to 256 yards -- 151 of which came on the Gamecocks’ final two drives -- and sacked freshman quarterback Jake Bentley five times. UF forced two turnovers, a Taven Bryan strip sack and a Marcell Harris interception, and held South Carolina scoreless until the final nine minutes of the game.
South Carolina’s lone points came on a 1-yard run from David Williams midway through the fourth quarter that capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive -- a drive where Florida was called for pass interference at midfield and the Gamecocks converted a fourth-and-6 to set up the touchdown run.
