Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey rolls from behind his offensive line during the first half against Florida, Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2002 in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida International U

He was one of the top quarterbacks in Hurricanes history. Now he’s working at FIU

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 26, 2018 04:03 PM

Florida International University announced on Monday that it has hired former University of Miami standout quarterback Ken Dorsey to be its assistant athletic director. Dorsey, 36, will start in April.

“We are very fortunate to be able to add Ken Dorsey to both the football program and the athletic department staff,” FIU executive director of sports and entertainment Pete Garcia said in a release. “He will work closely with both Butch Davis and myself.”

During his four years at Miami from 1999 to 2002, Dorsey was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and threw for 9,565 yards, which was the school record until Brad Kaaya topped the mark in 2016. Dorsey led the Hurricanes to the 2001 BCS national championship and a national title berth in 2002.

After a six-year stint in the NFL and one year in the Canadian Football League, Dorsey became a pro scout for the Carolina Panthers for two years. He was named the Panthers’ quarterbacks coach in 2013, during which time he helped develop Cam Newton into one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

“I am super excited that Ken Dorsey is going to be a part of our athletic department,” FIU football coach Butch Davis said in a release. “He brings class, integrity and great knowledge of what it’s like being around championship programs. He’s well-respected throughout the NFL. He’ll be a great addition to our athletic department.”

