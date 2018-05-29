UM All-American tried to convince juniors to return. He expects a championship season

Miami Hurricanes senior safety Jaquan Johnson said Tuesday that he tried to get junior defensive tackles Kendrick Norton and RJ McIntosh to return for their final seasons, but they chose the NFL instead.

McIntosh was drafted early in the fifth round to the New York Giants and Norton finally went late in the seventh round to the Carolina Panthers.

"It was a no-brainer,'' Johnson said at a team community service event at Carver Elementary in Coral Gables. "I knew I was coming back my junior year. I was just trying to get RJ and Norton to come back."

Why didn't they listen?

"Guys make their decisions for their families, and they're doing well,'' he said.

"I wanted to get my degree, but most importantly I wanted to play with my brothers for my final year,'' continued Johnson, a second-team All-American who was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. "You develop, you understand the game more. Things start to slow down.

"You go in with knowledge that you think you had when you were a junior, but in your senior year you definitely know you know it. You're able to communicate to the [graduate assistants] and to the [scout-teamers]. You get stronger. You get faster. That's why I think it's important to come back. And then, you want to see things through. We have a great thing going here, and I want to be a part of it.

"We want to win every game this year,'' Johnson said. "That's the standard. Win the Coastal, win the [Atlantic Coast Conference] championship, get in the playoff and win the national championship. That's why I came back for my senior year, and that's what we're planning on doing.''





Defensive end Demetrius Jackson, a redshirt senior who sustained a season-ending torn meniscus in his right knee against Virginia Tech on Nov. 4, said that Johnson returning meant "a lot.''

"It shows that a guy like that is not selfish. We're from the same background,'' Jackson said Tuesday. "We come from the hood. It shows he's not a greedy guy. He cares more about this team. He's a team-first guy. He puts the team on his back...

"He knows what we're going to do this year and I think that's one of the reasons he came back, to be a part of something special.''

This story will be updated.