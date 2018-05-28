UM baseball fails to make NCAA tournament again as Jim Morris' career closes

If an umpire had made the call, it would have been an emphatic “You’re out!’’
But on Monday, it was the 10-member NCAA Division I Baseball Committee that announced the decision – and one that was expected and believed to be fair – to exclude the University of Miami from the NCAA tournament’s field of 64 teams.
For the second year in a row, the Hurricanes (28-26, 16-13 Atlantic Coast Conference), who finished a disappointing season with a flourish by winning 11 consecutive games before falling to Clemson late Thursday in the ACC tournament, will not be playing in a post-season NCAA regional.
The Hurricanes watched the announcement on ESPN with their retiring coach, Jim Morris, in their locker room. It was the last group gathering the team had with Morris as the skipper.
On Monday, UM’s RPI had dropped to 65, just by virtue of other teams winning their conference tournaments.
Last year, when UM failed to make the tournament, snapping a national-record, 44-year streak, it had the No. 41 RPI, 24 spots better than the Canes have now.
Morris, 68, one of the most successful college baseball coaches in history, officially ends his Miami career with 1,090 wins, 472 losses and 3 ties.
Longtime assistant coach Gino DiMare, who has been with Morris for 19 years, will now take over as head coach.
This story will be updated.
