The NBA Draft can wait. This Cane wants to 'accomplish more than ever' at UM next year

Dewan Huell will be wearing green and orange for at least another year.

Huell announced Saturday on Twitter that he is taking his name out of the 2018 NBA Draft and will return to the University of Miami for his junior season.

Everyone has their own route... Trust The Process #Butterflyszn

"I'm really excited to get back to work with my brothers so we can accomplish more than ever during the 2018-19 season. #GoCanes," Huell wrote."

The Miami-raised Huell, a 6-foot-10 forward, led Miami Norland to three state titles and was rated the No. 21 recruit in the nation by ESPN coming out of high school. He averaged 17 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds a game his first season at UM.

Huell saw his production increase as a sophomore, averaging 25.8 minutes, 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He helped the Hurricanes in their late push at the end of the regular season, a stretch that saw Miami win seven of its final 10 regular-season games and earn a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their postseason journey ended after just one game, losing on a last-second shot to this year's Cinderella team, Loyola-Chicago.

Huell's return gives coach Jim Larranaga another veteran player to work with in Miami's frontcourt that also includes Sam Waardenburg and Ebuka Izundu.

While Huell returns, former teammates Lonnie Walker and Bruce Brown are locked into the draft after signing agents. Walker, who had a stellar freshman season in Coral Gables, is expected to be a late lottery pick. Brown is projected as a late first round or early second-round selection. The NBA Draft takes place June 21 at 7 p.m.