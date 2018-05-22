Move over, flat earth believers. Lonnie Walker has a new conspiracy theory for you

Lonnie Walker excelled on the court during the NBA Combine in Chicago last week.

The potential lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft also made waves during some of his interviews.

While on the set with ESPN during the Combine, the topic shifted to the makeup of Earth.

“When you talk about facts and things of that nature, it’s amazing to me we’ve discovered so much about this world," Walker said, "yet, we don’t anything about this world."

So does that mean he might agree with the Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, who is adamant that the Earth is flat?

Not exactly. But Walker does have a conspiracy theory of his own, one that just might top Irving's proclamation.

“The Earth is not flat, in my opinion," Walker said, "but the Earth, on my conspiracy, the Earth is definitely an illusion.”

It's an interesting take, especially when one takes into account that scientists from the United Kingdom's University of Southampton reported in 2017 that the universe could merely be a "vast and complex hologram."

Whether Earth is an illusion or not, it's clear that Walker is one of the higher-end talents in this year's draft class. Mock drafts have the former Miami Hurricanes star going off the board in the first round. Sports Illustrated has the Washington Wizards selecting him at No. 15. USA Today has the 19-year-old shooting guard going 16th to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN has him going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-round NBA Draft begins June 21 at 7 p.m. from the Barclays Center in New York City.