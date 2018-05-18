The ACC announced three Miami Hurricanes football game times for 2018

Get out your calendars once again, UM football fans.
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the game times and networks for the first three weeks of the 2018 season.
The Hurricanes' home opener Sept. 8 against Savannah State is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
The Thursday-night, Sept. 27 home game against North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8 p.m. and will be a national ESPN broadcast.
And the Boston College road game on Friday, Oct. 26, is set for 7 p.m., also a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Any game broadcast on ACC Network Extra can be accessed through the ESPN app.
UM opens its season against LSU at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
For more information on UM's 2018 schedule, check this out.
