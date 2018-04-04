One and done: UM’s Walker enters NBA Draft

University of Miami basketball fans figured this day was coming the moment Lonnie Walker IV stepped on campus last summer.

Walker, who led the Hurricanes in scoring as a freshman, announced early Wednesday evening that he is entering the NBA Draft and hiring an agent, forgoing his college eligibility after one season. He becomes the first player in UM history to go to the pros after freshman year.

Walker announced his decision on Twitter, as his teammates Dewan Huell and Bruce Brown did in recent weeks. Huell and Brown did not retain agents, so they can return to college basketball if they withdraw from the draft by June 11.

“The University of Miami exceeded by expectations,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “From school, sports, the environment and last but not least, the Canes fans. This city has welcomed me with open arms and supported me at my lowest of lows, but also my highest of highs.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I want to thank my family for the sacrifices they’ve made throughout the years. Without my family, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

“And now on April 4, 2018, I’m here making a decision that I thought would never come true. After reviewing my options with family and coaches, I’ve decided to enter the 2018 NBA Draft and will hire an agent.”

Just a kid from Reading pic.twitter.com/fsJ2PGcdSB — Bruce Lee (@lonniewalker_4) April 4, 2018

Walker, who is 6-4 and 200 pounds, had a slow start to his college career, but found his groove at the start of the conference season. He finished the season as the team’s leading scorer with 11.5 points per game, the first freshman to lead a UM team since Darius Rice.

Walker was named to the ACC All-Freshman team, the ACC All-Academic team, and was an honorable mention for All-ACC honors. He was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school. When he joined the Hurricanes, coach Jim Larrañaga described Walker as an explosive player who could score a variety of ways, but would have to work on his defense to be able to earn minutes on an NBA team.

He is projected as a possible lottery pick.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 74 Braxton Berrios is enjoying the NFL Draft process Pause 40 Mark Walton interview Braxton Berrios at UM's Pro Day 52 UM's Mark Walton on the upcoming NFL draft 142 UM basketball players weigh in on gun control, nationwide school walkout following Parkland shooting 42 Miami Hurricanes headed to NCAA Tournament and will face Loyola-Chicago 88 Jim Morris readies for final season as UM baseball coach 51 UM prepares for final season under baseball coach Jim Morris 69 Al Blades Jr. to continue family legacy at UM 140 UM's Mark Richt talks about his latest recruiting class 62 UM signee Nesta Silvera talks about picking Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Five-star shooting guard Lonnie Walker talks about his recent offer from UK, John Calipari's coaching style and a timetable for his college commitment. broberts@herald-leader.com

Against Notre Dame, Walker went 5-of-7 from three-point range and scored 19 points. His triple from the left wing gave Miami a 65-62 lead it would never lose.

“Walker’s shots were pro stuff,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “He’s a first-round guy, my assistants told me, and he looked it. He made some money tonight.”

The website NBADraft.net wrote: “Walker looks to be a prospect that fits better at the NBA level than he did at the collegiate level ... He has all of the physical tools needed to be a 3 and D guy and play a major role for an NBA team, but will have to learn to embrace that role ... He will likely need time to adjust to not having the ball in his hands ... He was more productive and a bigger part of the offense at Miami after Bruce Brown got injured, but will need to get more accustomed to picking and choosing his opportunities to attack offensively ... Long arms should allow him to develop into a pest defensively ... Has excellent body control, especially when attacking the basket.”

The Hurricanes finished 22-10 and lost to Final Four team Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.