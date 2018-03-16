The Hurricanes women’s team opens NCAA Tourney with familiar foe. UConn could be next

From left to right University of Miami Women’s Basketball players Laura Cornelius, Shaneese Bailey, Erykah Davenport, headcoach Katie Maier, and Emefe Hof react at the NCAA basketball selection show viewing party at the Rathskellar on UM's Coral Gables on Monday, March 12, 2018. The team is in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row, and faces Quinnipiac in the first-round Saturday Mar. 17 in Storrs, Conn. Sebastian Ballestas sballestas@miamiherald.com