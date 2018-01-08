Miami Hurricanes add another legend to College Football Hall of Fame

Another University of Miami legend will be added to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Hurricanes safety Ed Reed became the eighth Miami player and 11th Hurricane overall who will be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Reed’s selection to the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was decided in a national ballot of 75 All-American players and six “elite coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 98 players and 31 coaches from the divisional ranks,’’ according to the National Football Foundation.

The others: Bennie Blades (2006), Don Bosseler (1990), Andy Gustafson (1985), Jack Harding (1980), Ted Hendricks (1987), Jimmy Johnson (2012), Russell Maryland (2011), Vinny Testaverde (2013), Gino Torretta (2009) and Arnold Tucker (2008).

“Congratulations to Ed on a very well-deserved honor,” UM athletic director Blake James said in a written release. “As a national champion in 2001 and one of the all-time Hurricane Football greats, we are honored to have Ed represent The U in the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Reed was a two-time UM All-American who helped lead the Hurricanes to their last national championship in 2001.

Former UM safety Ed Reed, now an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills, talks about the Hurricanes and his U family after watching Pro Day on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

A native of St. Rose, Louisiana, Reed’s 21 career interceptions and 389 career interception return yards are still UM records. Reed also holds Miami’s career record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, and his 206 interception return yards in 2001 are a single-season former Big East record.

Reed was inducted into the University of Miami Ring of Honor in 2017.

Selected in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Reed played 11 seasons with the franchise before ending his career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection led the Ravens to a championship in Super Bowl 47. Reed is a member of the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor and the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.