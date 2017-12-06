Army All-American four-star 2018 quarterback chooses Miami Hurricanes

The University of Miami has its future quarterback.
Jarren Williams, a consensus four-star, dual-threat prospect in the recruiting class of 2018 — known as #Storm18 in Coral Gables — committed to the Hurricanes on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, a U.S. Army All-American, chose Miami over Ohio State, Auburn and Alabama. But he had offers from more than 25 programs, most of them major.
He is rated the nation’s sixth-best dual-threat quarterback by 247Sports.com and the 12th-best dual-threat signal caller by rivals, and 106th best player in the 2018 class.
The 6-3, 205-pound Williams is a senior at Central Gwinnet in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and is expected to join the Hurricanes for the spring semester.
He announced his commitment with a 44-second video that showed him playing football as he said these words with a closeup on his face: “I’m a believer. I’m a son. I’m a brother. I’m a leader. I’m a competitor. I’m a grinder. I’m a quarterback. I’m Jarren Williams and I’m a Hurricane.’’
Then, his face bathed in orange and green light, Williams threw up the U.
He will join current UM scholarship quarterbacks Malik Rosier, a redshirt junior and starter; Evan Shirreffs, a redshirt sophomore; and freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon.
Williams completed 214 of 348 passes for 3,015 yards, 28 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 10 games this past season, per MaxPreps.com. He rushed for 554 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries for a 4.8-yards-per-carry average.
I would like to start by thanking the man above, and everyone who has been involved in this process with me. Im glad to say that I’ve finally made my decision!! @Left__Field__ pic.twitter.com/PMnpFSEifO— J D U B (@Jarren2Williams) December 6, 2017
His combined three seasons of high school football: 533 of 941 for 7,283 yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions — with 1,292 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.
Williams originally committed twice and decommitted twice from Kentucky.
CaneSport.com reported Wednesday morning that UM coach Mark Richt and quarterbacks coach Jon Richt were scheduled to visit Williams at his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Thursday.
“We’ll make them a nice meal, hang out,” Williams told CaneSport.
Going into Wednesday, the Hurricanes’ recruiting class of 2018 was ranked second nationally by rivals, third by 247Sports and fourth by espn.com.
