Hurricanes crash in ACC Championship Game, await Orange Bowl bid

The Miami Hurricanes waited 13 years to get to the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game.
The Clemson Tigers waited less than five minutes to begin teaching them how painful an experience it could be.
Top-ranked Clemson (12-1) roared to an early three-touchdown lead Saturday at Bank of America Stadium to win its third consecutive ACC title 38-3 and reaffirm its national dominance when the College Football Playoff rankings reveal Sunday the four teams that will head to the playoffs.
The Tigers’ thrashing was nearly the first shutout of Miami since none other than Clemson humiliated the Hurricanes 58-0 in 2015 in the worst UM loss in school history. Michael Badgley’s 22-yard field goal with 3:29 left in the game gave UM its only points.
The No. 7 Hurricanes (10-2), who will plummet in the rankings, nonetheless await an Orange Bowl berth. The hometown bowl must take the highest ranked ACC team not in the playoff.
UM’s possible opponents: Alabama (11-1), Auburn (9-3), Penn State (10-2) or the loser of Saturday’s Big 10 title game between Wisconsin (12-0) and Ohio State (10-2).
Right about now, any of them might seem intimidating for a Hurricanes team that got manhandled in every way in front of 74, 372 fans, several thousand of them rooting for Miami.
It didn’t take long — translation: immediately — for Clemson to exert its dominance as the Tigers, impersonating an NFL team, got off to a rip-roaring start.
Miami, impersonating a pretender, could do little about it.
After one quarter, Clemson led 14-0 — the largest first-quarter lead in ACC Championship Game history and only the second team (Virginia did it last month) to register multiple first-quarter scores against Miami this season.
The 14 points came on a 4-yard rush by Travis Etienne to culminate a 10-play, 68-yard drive and an 11-yard keeper by Kelly Bryant to cap a seven-play, 71-yard drive.
The Tigers made it 21-0 early in the second quarter when running back Adam Choice plunged one yard to culminate a nine-play, 41-yard drive.
At halftime, Clemson’s three-touchdown lead was the largest in ACC title game history.
Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant and his receivers got off to a superb start, with Bryant connecting on his first 15 passes, another ACC Championship Game record.
Bryant, who was replaced by Hunter Johnson with 14:20 left in the game, completed 23 of 29 passes for 252 yards. He also ran for an 11-yard score.
The Tigers were 7 of 7 on third-down conversions before Miami stopped them.
After three quarters, UM’s Malik Rosier had completed nine of 20 passes for 71 yards, with two interceptions. He was sacked for the fourth time with about nine minutes left in the game.
Lack of depth — UM sustained season-ending injuries to tight end Christopher Herndon and star receiver Ahmmon Richards — clearly hurt the Canes.
Miami lost cornerback Trajan Bandy (foot/leg) within a minute-and-and-a-half of the opening kickoff. He never returned.
The Canes also temporarily lost linebacker Zach McCloud later in the first quarter, defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, flanked by trainers as he hobbled slowly off the field with 3:34 left in the quarter; and defensive end Chad Thomas. All three returned to the game.
