Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards is shown on the field in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh on Nov. 24, 2017. Richards, who has had injury issues this season, was fine and practicing early this week, but got hurt Wednesday morning during practice. CHARLES TRAINOR JR
UM star receiver is carted off field during practice

By Susan Miller Degnan

November 29, 2017 01:44 PM

The Miami Hurricanes might have lost their second major player to injury in the past week, and this one is doubly distressing to the Hurricanes’ passing game as No. 7 Miami (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) gets ready to face No. 1 Clemson (11-1, 7-1) on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game.

Five days after senior tight end Christopher Herndon sustained a season-ending knee injury on Friday at Pittsburgh, sophomore receiver Ahmmon Richards, who last year broke Canes’ legend Michael Irvin’s freshman school receiving record, was injured Wednesday morning during practice and carted off Greentree Field, two sources told the Miami Herald.

The type of injury to Richards was not revealed. One source said he was surrounded by players and coach Mark Richt while he was attended to by trainers.

Richt declined to discuss Richards’ newest injury when approached by the Herald regarding Richards on Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t answer any questions.

Between Herndon (470 yards and four touchdowns) and Richards (439 yards and three touchdowns), the two accounted for 909 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6-1, 190-pound Richards, a 2016 freshman All-American who had 934 receiving yards in 2016, has been plagued by hamstring injuries all season, and also at times had issues with an ankle and his achilles’ tendon, according to Richt recently.

