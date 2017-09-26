University of Miami

September 26, 2017 11:46 AM

UM vs. LSU football moved to Sunday night before Labor Day in 2018

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

Another University of Miami football game is being rescheduled – in 2018, not this season, and only by one day.

ESPN announced Tuesday that UM’s 2018 season opener against LSU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been moved to Sunday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

The AdvoCare Classic game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, and was announced by LSU in October 2014.

The game will be broadcast on ABC as part of the ESPN networks’ five-day college football kickoff weekend showcase and will mark the third consecutive year that ABC has aired a prime-time game on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

The last time UM met LSU is not a pleasurable memory to Hurricanes fans. It was at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30, 2005, when LSU crushed the Hurricanes 40-3 and a post-game fight between the players ensued. By early the next week, former UM coach Larry Coker had fired four assistants (running backs coach Don Soldinger, offensive line coach Art Kehoe, offensive coordinator Dan Werner and linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves).

The No. 25 Tigers (now 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Southeastern Conference) are 9-3 all-time against the No. 14 Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), and have met UM only twice in the regular season since 1969, each team winning one of those games.

This season, because of Hurricane Irma, Miami had to cancel its second game, at Arkansas State, and reschedule Florida State from Sept. 16 to Oct. 7, and Georgia Tech from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14.

▪ Running back Mark Walton (ankle) was seen walking into the weight room with safety Robert Knowles while the rest of the team was stretching before practice on Monday morning, then seen walking out again at the end of media viewing.

Related content

University of Miami

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Pause
UM Braxton Berrios talks about his first 100-yard game 0:39

UM Braxton Berrios talks about his first 100-yard game

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 0:57

Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:41

Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 1:35

Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets'

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:18

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets

Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets 1:47

Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets

Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game 3:34

Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game

  • Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game

    Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton talks about how he begged the coaches for another play so he could break 200 yards in their victory over the Toledo Rockets.

Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game

View more video

University of Miami