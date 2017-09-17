UM’s Richt in Orlando: ‘Dangerous to play football if your mind is somewhere else.’

2:20 One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild Pause

2:41 Mark Richt recounts Hurricane Irma decision

1:11 UM football addresses Hurricane Irma focus

0:22 Canes arrive at ESPN Wide World of Sports

2:05 Mark Richt on Malik Rosier play in season opener

2:15 Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman

1:25 UM coach Mark Richt talks latest scrimmage

0:40 Cars left burning after violent protest in Haitian capital

0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic