Expect UM and FSU football to reschedule game to Oct. 7, report says

The 16th-ranked University of Miami and No. 10 Florida State likely won’t be playing each other this early in the season, after all.
Florida State announced Saturday that its campus in Tallahassee will be closed through Friday, one day before the previously scheduled Sept. 16 game between the visiting Hurricanes and home team Seminoles.
Turns out both teams have an open date on Oct. 7, when the game will likely be rescheduled, according to a Tallahassee Democrat report on Saturday afternoon.
With both teams having canceled their Saturday Sept. 9 games because of Hurricane Irma, players are with their families all over the place.
UM students are off at least through Tuesday, and the football team has not practiced since last Tuesday — a day before UM canceled its Sept. 9 game at Arkansas State. FSU later canceled its Sept. 9 Tallahassee game with Louisiana-Monroe.
FSU (0-1) practiced all week, including Saturday, reported the Democrat, which said “an official announcement’’ for the likely rescheduled UM (1-0) at FSU game “is expected to come as early as Sunday.’’
If the teams do reschedule for Oct. 7, UM would return to Miami to play a Thursday-night home game against ACC Coastal Division foe Georgia Tech five days later on Oct. 12.
When contacted for a comment on the situation, Amy Yakola, Executive Associate Commissioner & Chief of External Affairs for the Atlantic Coast Conference, pointed the Miami Herald to the following statement on Friday from ACC commissioner John Swofford:
“Throughout the state of Florida and the needs that are there, these kinds of events put in perspective where football lies. As important as football is to all of us, it really pales in comparison when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the ramifications of something like this hurricane.
“Ultimately, while we want to try and play the games, we do not want to do so at the expense of the best interest of our citizens, our fans, our players and our students. With football, it’s not easy to reschedule games. We all know that. If the need arises, we’ll do the best we possibly can do to do that, and in as fair a way as it can be done. And if it can’t be done, then everybody adjusts to it, and life moves on.”
UM defensive coordinator posted this Friday on Twitter, per ESPN.com: “After two days of prepping the house and waiting hours for gas and supplies, my family each packed 2 suitcases and spent 13 hours in a car yesterday. What we left behind, we figure we won’t see again. It will just about take a miracle for there to be football in this state NEXT weekend let alone this one.
“The entire state right now is in the cross hairs of the strongest storm ever in the Atlantic. Ever. And we are still talking about football with all these lives in the balance? Come on man, perspective. ...Stay safe everyone!”
Praying for Miami, its people and the entire state of Florida. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/ikDA9gerS6— Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) September 7, 2017
Comments