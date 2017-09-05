Miami Hurricanes to renew football rivalry with Nick Saban and Alabama

The Miami Hurricanes and Alabama Crimson Tide are finally playing each other in football again.
For the first time since the 1993 Sugar Bowl, Miami and Bama will meet on the gridiron as they open up the 2021 college football season at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The date and time for the kickoff game has not been set.
Alabama, which beat Florida State on Saturday night in one of the kickoff games, is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Hurricanes opened their season with a win over Bethune-Cookman.
“It’s truly special when you can create a dream matchup like this featuring two of the biggest brands in college football,” Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan said in a statement.
“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been fortunate enough to attract some of college football’s most decorated programs. This matchup will certainly continue that tradition.”
Alabama and Miami played twice within a few years as the Hurricanes won their third national title by beating the Tide in the 1990 Sugar Bowl.
A few years later, Alabama got its revenge and beat Gino Torretta and the Hurricanes to win the 1992 national crown.
The two teams have played 17 times — with Alabama winning 14 of those meetings.
“This event always has the feel of a bowl game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in the statement. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Richt and the Miami program, and we look forward to a great game in 2021.”
Said UM athletic director Blake James: “The University of Miami has a proud football tradition and a history of matching up against the very best. We welcome the opportunity and the challenge in facing Alabama in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, and I know that it will be an amazing college football experience for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
