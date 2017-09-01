Against all odds, former UM linebacker Jermaine Grace makes Falcons’ roster

Big congratulations to linebacker Jermaine Grace, an Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent who, per a source, was told within the past hour that he has made the final 53-man roster.

That’s extremely impressive, though Jermaine was always a baller for the Miami Hurricanes.

Grace was dismissed with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad one week before the 2016 season for their alleged involvement with a luxury rental-car company.

Grace led UM in tackles with 79 in 2015, and always had a lot of heart. He was never the biggest guy on the roster, but he was always extremely fit and fast and talented.

He is now 223 pounds, 10-15 pounds more than when he played for the Canes.

Grace, who graduated from Miramar High, stayed on campus after his dismissal, took his classes and never gave up. He didn’t play football in 2016, instead concentrating on school.

Grace capped off a fine preseason with an interception Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Muhammad, a sixth round pick by the New Orleans Saints this past NFL Draft, was hoping to make the final roster there, as well.