UM’s Paradise Camp inspires the greats — former and current

More Videos 3:11 Miami coach Larrañaga reads prepared statement about FBI investigation Pause 0:51 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks about the victory over Syracuse 0:57 UM's Ahmmon Richards discusses his return and his spectacular leap 2:07 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the Canes victory over Syracuse 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:28 UM football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball 1:44 UM WR Darrell Langham on life after big plays 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 4:21 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt on the ‘minor miracle’ 2:01 UM running back Travis Homer on his first start Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paradise Camp with UM coach Mark Richt Hurricanes coach Mark Richt, along with legends of UM's past and current players, serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus during Paradise Camp Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the University of Miami. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt, along with legends of UM's past and current players, serve as instructors at the Intramural Fields on campus during Paradise Camp Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the University of Miami. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

