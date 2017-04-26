UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. On Wednesday, UM coach Mark Richt was available to the media on the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches’ teleconference to wrap up spring football.
Here’s the news story I wrote yesterday after talking to Allison’s dad, Sean Allison. That will give you everything you need to know on the current situation.
Now, here is exactly, in the correct order, what Richt said Wednesday afternoon on the Allison/incoming quarterback N’Kosi Perry/quarterback situation in general:
It came out Tuesday that you guys are looking to have more of a dual-threat qb and I wanted to see your reaction to that:
“Well that’s no so much the case. We want to make sure that whoever we have back there can move well and that will be helpful. So, I think you want a guy that can throw the ball and make good decisions and lead your team. A guy like that can certainly function well. But it helps if the guy has a little bit of an ability to move. So we’re not saying we’re going to a qb run game – that’s not the case at all. We just want the ability to make sure that whoever is back there can move well. That’s part of the criteria of what we’re looking for.”
Do you anticipate when everybody is here, obviously N’Kosi Perry, this fall, do you feel like you’ll have enough of that element or now that another spot is open might you explore the grad transfer route?
“No, we’re not going to do that. I feel comfortable with who we have and who’s coming in and we’ll compete with what we have. Let’s make it real clear, we’re not changing our offensive system dramatically. It’s just that there’s enough zone read in just about everybody’s offense in America that you want, if the quarterback does pull the ball, someone will have to respect the fact that he might pull it and run a little bit. That’s really the main thing on that.”
What is it about N’Kosi Perry’s game beyond the fact he can move? How does he fit into those other categories of the quarterback position?
“No. 1 for me is, Can the quarterback make the throws that need to be made? That’s a big part of that. Then, he’s got to be able to make good decisions. And he’s got to be able to handle the pressure of the position, the pressure of that job. Those are the main three things for me. Then, when you add the ability to move, that’s a bonus. So, he certainly can do that. We’ll see if he can handle the first three parts. I’ve seen him throw the ball. I think he’s outstanding – he’s got outstanding arm talent. From what I’ve seen.. I mean until you get a guy in the meeting room and spend time with him you don’t know exactly how quickly he’ll pick things up. We’ll find that out. There will be some time. We’re allowed to meet with these kids a couple hours a week in the summer. So we’ll get a gauge of how much he can pick up. Just like [Cade] Weldon coming in, you’ve got to learn the playbook before you start competing. He’s got to learn what to do, and then we’ll see what he does when he gets here.”
