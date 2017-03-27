University of Miami's No. 1 recruiting class just got better

The stars just keep committing.
Miami Southridge’s nationally heralded receiver Mark Pope committed to the University of Miami’s top-ranked 2018 recruiting class Monday via social media, causing Hurricanes coaches to erupt on Twitter and UM fans to likely do some jigs.
It's a great day to be a fast, agile, play making Hurricane! U Family!!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) March 27, 2017
Pope, a four-star player rated by 247Sports as the nation’s third best wideout, is the young man who secured Southridge’s first state title since 1993 with a 72-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter against Orlando Dr. Phillips in December.
“PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION,’’ Pope wrote on Twitter, with an emoji of praying hands. “…After praying on it and discussing it with my family I truly believe the University of Miami is where I fit best both education wise and football wise! At this time I will like to COMMIT to the U BABY!’’
PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION @r81dugans pic.twitter.com/GTEj1TeRZv— Mark Pope3️⃣ (@markpop10517405) March 27, 2017
Pope, 6-1 and 175 pounds, is rated the sixth best receiver by Rivals. Extremely fast and also talented as a kick returner, Pope had offers from schools such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU.
UM’s 2018 recruiting class is rated No. 1 by 247Sports, Rivals and Scout.com and includes five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard from Orange City University High.
This is the dream team I always wanted I can't wait to ball with the Greats . #1stclasscanes..we can only get stronger https://t.co/THOwsBpeSG— Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) March 27, 2017
