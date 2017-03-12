UM baseball bats go wild in 17-7 victory over Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes found their bats this weekend against Georgia Tech – excellent timing in more than just aluminum meeting ball.
The Canes won their first series since opening weekend in their first Atlantic Coast Conference three-game set of 2017, rebounding from dismal early-season hitting and run production to defeat the Yellow Jackets 17-7 Sunday at Mark Light Field.
Miami (6-9, 2-1 ACC) had a season-high in runs Sunday with a season-high 15 hits, including a grand slam from outfielder Michael Burns.
The 23rd-ranked Yellow Jackets (10-4, 1-2) used 10 pitchers, the most ever used against a UM team.
Michael Mediavilla (1-3) earned his first victory of the season.
