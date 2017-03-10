UM defeats Georgia Tech in ACC opener to snap losing streak

Before Friday, the last time the University of Miami wore pink for breast cancer awareness the Canes beat Louisville on a walk-off grand slam.
On Friday night, a more conventional victory (though no less nerve-racking) against Georgia Tech was enough to create a celebratory stir at Mark Light Field.
Carl Chester’s four-hit night helped the Hurricanes snap a three-game losing streak to defeat the No. 23 Yellow Jackets 10-8 in their Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.
Miami (5-8, 1-0 ACC) had a season-high 10 hits, including three triples and two doubles. Chester had two of those doubles, 2 RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Freshman reliever Albert Maury (0.75 ERA) earned his first career win by allowing 1 hit in a career-long 2 2/3 inings, with a career-high four strikeouts.
Frankie Bartow closed out the heart-pounding ninth for his third save after the Yellow Jackets (9-3, 0-1) scored a run on a sacrifice fly. Chase Murray ended the game by lining out to left field with bases loaded.
The Canes scored their season-high 10 runs with two runs in each of the first three innings, fifth inning and eighth inning.
Georgia Tech came into the game averaging 9.5 runs and .339 at bat. The Yellow Jackets’ runs included two in the third on Joey Bart’s two-run homer, his eighth of the season, which tied him for the nation’s lead.
The Yellow Jackets’ losing pitcher was starter Xzavion Curry, who allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks.
