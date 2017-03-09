North Carolina crushes Miami by 25 in ACC tournament

Thanks to blistering second-half shooting and a swarming defense, North Carolina crushed Miami 78-53 on Thursday at Barclays Center in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Tar Heels (27-6) advance to Friday night’s semifinal against Duke or Louisville, while Miami (21-11) will wait until Sunday to find out if it makes the NCAA Tournament.
As dominant as the Hurricanes were in beating the Heels by 15 on Jan. 28, UNC was even more overwhelming Thursday. Getting any shot they wanted, the Tar Heels hit on 53 percent of their field goals, led by Isaiah Hicks’ 19 and ACC Player of the Year Justin Jackson adding 12.
The Hurricanes were in the game at the half, trailing 34-29, but were blitzed by a 12-3 UNC run and fell behind by double digits, and the game wasn’t close after that.
Miami was led by Bruce Brown’s 21 points, but no other Canes player was in double figures.
