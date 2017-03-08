Miami Hurricanes hold off Syracuse at ACC tournament

Led by the shooting of D.J. Vasiljevic and a rapidly maturing young group, the Miami Hurricanes squeaked past Syracuse 62-57 in the second round of the ACC basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on Wednesday.
Leading nearly the entire game and draining four clutch free throws in the final seconds, the Hurricanes (21-10) handled Syracuse’s zone defense with ease and avenged a blowout loss to the Orange earlier in the season and further solidified their place in the NCAA Tournament.
Miami now gets a crack at top-seeded North Carolina on Thursday at noon; the Hurricanes blew out the Tar Heels by 15 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in January in maybe UM’s best performance of the season.
Vasiljevic (13 points) drained a pair of three-pointers in the second half that gave Miami the lead back, and Davon Reed (16 points) and Ja’Quan Newton went 4 for 4 from the line in the final seconds to secure Miami’s win.
The Hurricanes shot 43 percent from the field and committed only eight turnovers against Syracuse’s famed zone defense.
