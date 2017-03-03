Miami loses to Dartmouth in baseball for worst start in Jim Morris era

Getting swept in Gainesville last weekend by second-ranked Florida is one thing.
Losing at home to an Ivy League team that finished 18-25 last season is another.
The hitting-challenged University of Miami lost 1-0 to Dartmouth on Friday in a two-hitter at Mark Light Field for a 3-5 record and its worst start in the Jim Morris era.
The last time UM started as poorly as it has this season was in 1987, when the Canes were 2-7 after nine games.
Jim Morris’ first season at UM was in 1994.
It took exactly two pitches – the first two pitches of the game, actually – to give the Ivy Leaguers a 1-0 lead.
With the wind blowing ferociously at Mark Light Field, Big Green freshman Trevor Johnson led off with a double to left field on the first pitch by UM ace Jesse Lepore.
Then, Matt Feinstein doubled to right field to score Johnson.
Right-handed Dartmouth starter Beau Sulser (2-0) dominated the Canes, striking out 10 Hurricanes and allowing the two hits and a walk in seven innings.
Lepore (1-2, 0.90 ERA) has now lost his past two games by a score of 1-0. He lasted a career-high eight innings Friday and allowed only one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out six.
UM had its chances – barely.
After the first eight innings, the Hurricanes had two hits and four baserunners.
In the bottom of the second, Hurricanes designated hitter Johnny Ruiz led off with a ground-rule double after the ball got lodged between the Bacardi and UHealth Sports Medicine banners just below the scoreboard. But two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice stranded Ruiz on third.
In the fourth, UM’s Carl Chester led off with a single, but was picked off to end any threat.
In the sixth, Joe Gomez reached on an error but was doubled off first when Randy Batista popped out to the catcher.
Comments