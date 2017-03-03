Mother of Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton dies

The Miami Hurricanes are mourning today.
The mother of University of Miami star running back Mark Walton has died.
Kimberly Rogers, Walton’s mother, died Thursday night, Booker T. Washington football coach Tim Harris, Sr., confirmed Friday.
The cause of her death was not revealed as of early Friday afternoon.
A really tough day at The U.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 3, 2017
Our thoughts are with Mark Walton and his family upon the passing of his mother.
Walton, 19, is a graduate of Miami Booker T. Washington High School and will be a junior next season.
“I got the call last night,’’ said Harris. “I don’t know any details. I’m trying to get with the family today.”
One of six children, Walton told the Miami Herald in January 2015, after he committed to play for the Hurricanes, that he was raised by his mother for most of his life. Walton said his father, Mark Walton Sr., was murdered when he was about seven or eight years old -- after his parents were already separated.
“I knew he wanted me to do the right things in life and keep my head focused,’’ Walton said in January 2015. “That's my motivation in life, make my mom happy, the way she treats me. She broke her back for me. I want to make her happy at the end of the day."
In late October 2015, the Hurricanes were hit with a similar tragedy when the mother of cornerback Artie Burns died after a heart attack. She was 44. Burns went on to declare for the NFL Draft after that and was picked in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Walton was a third-team All-ACC player last season, when he rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown. The 1,117 yards are the seventh most in UM single-season history, and the 14 touchdowns are tied for third most in a single season. He had six games of at least 100 yards rushing in 2016.
