Miami Hurricanes to bolster secondary with All-American cornerback transfer

The University of Miami needed cornerbacks after the departure of seniors Corn Elder and Adrian Colbert.
They are about to add an exceptional one to their 2017 roster.
Dee Delaney, an All-American for The Citadel, is transferring to UM, according to the announcement he posted Tuesday afternoon on Twitter and Instagram.
Delaney, who played his high school ball at Whale Branch in Seabrook, South Carolina, will be eligible to play for the Hurricanes immediately as a graduate transfer from the Football Championship Subdivision school. He is expected to graduate from The Citadel in May, and 2017 will be his final college season.
Listed as 6-1 and 193 pounds, Delaney, an NFL prospect, led Citadel’s Southern Conference with six interceptions last season for 163 return yards. He also had 35 tackles, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
According to the Post and Courier of Charleston, S.C., Delaney is tied for second in career interceptions (13) at The Citadel, and “is the most decorated All-American in school history.’’
“I appreciate everything Dee Delaney has done representing The Citadel," Citadel coach Brent Thompson said in a statement reported by the Post and Courier. "He is going to graduate in May and leaves here having played a vital role in back-to-back Southern Conference championships, which had never happened at this school before.
"The pursuit of Dee from one of the most visible and historic programs in college football is a testament to his work ethic and development over the last four years at The Citadel. We were supportive of Dee while he came to this difficult decision, and we will be cheering for him next season.”
With four-star junior-college cornerback transfer Jhavonte Dean signing with the Canes last month, and veteran Sheldrick Redwine and young returning starter Malek Young, the Canes should be in good shape to start the season.
“Well while one chapter in my book has ended another one is beginning,’’ Delaney posted on Twitter and Instagram. “Deciding to come to The Citadel was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made and now deciding to leave is even harder...I will be transferring to the University of Miami to finish up my senior football season. Thanks for all the support and much love!...’’
