Nine former Miami Hurricanes invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The Hurricanes continue to prove they’re on their way up – although several of them are on their way out to what they hope will be NFL careers.
Nine former University of Miami football players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held from Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Last year, five Hurricanes were invited.
Fellow Atlantic Coast Conference member Clemson, which beat Alabama for the national title, also had nine players invited. Only Michigan, with 14; and Alabama and LSU, with 10 apiece, had more players invited than Miami.
The invitees include defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who was dismissed from the team shortly before the 2016 season.
The others, all of whom played for UM this past season: safety Jamal Carter, receiver Stacy Coley, cornerback Corn Elder, guard Danny Isidora, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, quarterback Brad Kaaya, tight end David Njoku and punter Justin Vogel.
Not invited after choosing to forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft: running back Joseph Yearby.
The combine draws NFL executives, coaching staffs, player personnel departments and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams “to evaluate the nation’s top college football players eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft,’’ according to NFL.com.
Njoku and Kaaya, both of whom elected to enter the draft as underclassmen, are receiving the most attention nationally, with Njoku now a first-round prospect.
Kaaya, who finished his college career as the Hurricanes’ all-time leading passer with 9,968 career yards in three seasons, recently won the accuracy competition in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“With all the momentum and how the season ended, it just felt right,’’ Kaaya told UM radio broadcaster Joe Zagacki on WQAM-560’s Hurricane Hotline about turning pro. “If the bowl game and last five games of the year had gone a lot differently, maybe a different outcome, it wouldn’t have been such a clear-cut decision. But it just felt like the right time to leave and begin my professional development.’’
UM finished the season with five consecutive victories for a 9-4 record.
This year’s three-day draft is April 27-29.
Comments