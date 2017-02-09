Miami Hurricanes snag pledge from top junior running back

Mark Richt recently polished off an impressive recruiting class.
His latest one is off to a pretty good start.
Junior Lorenzo Lingard, considered the top running back in the state, committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night and pledges to be part of Richt’s 2018 recruiting class.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Lindgard ran for 1,418 yards and 22 touchdowns for the University High Titans last season.
I would like to think everyone around me that has made this possible and I'm to excited about making a commitment to The Ucan't wait pic.twitter.com/dZ0BkyMuFv— Lorenzo Lingard (@d1champ99) February 9, 2017
Lindgard, according to 247Sports rankings, is the No. 2 ranked running back in the nation and 15th ranked player.
He chose Miami over a host of suitors including Florida, Alabama, FSU and Ohio State.
“Can’t wait,” he wrote on his Twitter account where he announced his decision.
Avantae Williams, who just completed his freshman season at Deland High in central Florida, also announced his plans to play for Miami. Williams would be part of Miami’s 2020 class.
Officially committed to the University of Miami #TheU #JackBoy305 pic.twitter.com/UKfw1VjFCS— Avantae Williams #7 (@SlowDownBoy7) February 10, 2017
